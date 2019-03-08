Award-winning poet Luke Wright brings show to South West stage

Poet Laureate Luke Wright. Picture: Idil Sukan Idil Sukan

An award-winning poet will bring his show to Clevedon's Theatre Shop next month, which is about his dream to achieve his career's highest accolade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Wright's quest to become a Poet Laureate has pushed him to reinvent his poetry, which is also the name of his promising new show.

He started performing poetry in January 1999 and has since played shows at Latitude Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe last year.

Luke is John Cooper Clarke's regular support act, performing to 2,000 people at venues like The London Palladium and The Palace Theatre.

He has released four books and a 20th anniversary album this year, and since 2006 has toured at festivals in Australia to Scotland.

Poet Laureate will be performed at Clevedon's Theatre Shop, in Clevedon Triangle Centre, on June 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or call 01275 400225.