All-female adaptation of Pride and Prejudice comes to Bristol

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 September 2019

The women will fight about men and money in this all-female adaptation.

Archant

An all-female adaptation of Pride And Prejudice will take to the stage in Bristol.

Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Tron Theatre Company and Blood of the Young present Pride And Prejudice (sort of) at the Bristol Old Vic.

The adaptation is Blood of the Young's version of the beloved novel by literary legend Jane Austen.

Six young female servants find their voice in this stage show.

Tired of emptying chamber pots, sweeping ash and being overlooked and undervalued as they tend to their household's every needs, they step out of the shadows and into the limelight.

The women will fight about men, money and microphones in this irreverent adaption of the classic tale.

The show is on at the Bristol Old Vic from Saturday until September 28.

Tickets, priced from £7.50, are available at www.bristololdvic.org.uk or on 01179 877877.

