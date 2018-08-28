West Country venue to host Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

Tickets have gone on sale for a smash-hit musical which will take Bristol by storm next year.

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is based on the Oscar-winning film The Adventures Of Pricilla, Queen Of The Desert – which is more than 20 years old – and will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome in 2020.

It is a ‘heart-warming’ story of ‘self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance’ which follows the journey of three friends travelling across the Australian Outback to put on a ‘dazzling’ performance.

It is set to feature an array of ‘stunning costumes’, including well-known songs such as It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Finally.

The Bristol Hippodrome will host the show for five days from May 12-16, 2020.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm and the matinee shows at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £11.75, are available online at www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.