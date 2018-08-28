Advanced search

West Country venue to host Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 February 2019

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is coming to the West Country next year. Picture: Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is coming to the West Country next year. Picture: Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

Tickets have gone on sale for a smash-hit musical which will take Bristol by storm next year.

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is based on the Oscar-winning film The Adventures Of Pricilla, Queen Of The Desert – which is more than 20 years old – and will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome in 2020.

It is a ‘heart-warming’ story of ‘self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance’ which follows the journey of three friends travelling across the Australian Outback to put on a ‘dazzling’ performance.

It is set to feature an array of ‘stunning costumes’, including well-known songs such as It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Finally.

The Bristol Hippodrome will host the show for five days from May 12-16, 2020.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm and the matinee shows at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £11.75, are available online at www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston man in court for attempted murder

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

#includeImage($article, 225)

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston man in court for attempted murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Shaftesbury Road CC enjoy dodgeball challenge

Shaftesbury Road players face the camera with their dodgeball rivals (pic Paul Knight Photography)

Dance fundraiser to help toddler left paralysed by rare disease

Emily spent two weeks in hospital he was left paralysed by the disease.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Patients benefit from new equipment after Weston Hospicecare’s successful appeal

Jenny Hobbs photographed sitting on her new reclining chair in Weston Hospicecare’s inpatient unit.

Kid Ink heading to Bristol

Kid Ink Picture: Academy music group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists