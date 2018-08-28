West Country venue to host Priscilla Queen Of The Desert
PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 February 2019
Priscilla Queen Of The Desert
Tickets have gone on sale for a smash-hit musical which will take Bristol by storm next year.
Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is based on the Oscar-winning film The Adventures Of Pricilla, Queen Of The Desert – which is more than 20 years old – and will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome in 2020.
It is a ‘heart-warming’ story of ‘self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance’ which follows the journey of three friends travelling across the Australian Outback to put on a ‘dazzling’ performance.
It is set to feature an array of ‘stunning costumes’, including well-known songs such as It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Finally.
The Bristol Hippodrome will host the show for five days from May 12-16, 2020.
Evening performances start at 7.30pm and the matinee shows at 2.30pm.
Tickets, priced £11.75, are available online at www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 08448 713012.