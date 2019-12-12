Win

Win tickets to Psychic Sally show in Weston

One of the nation's most popular mediums, Psychic Sally, will return to The Playhouse Theatre in January with her new show, 10 Years And Counting.

Wowing audiences young and old across the UK for more than 10 years, Sally Morgan's show will have the audience on the edge of their seat as she brings mediumship into the 21st century and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to a lucky reader.

Sally performs 265 shows a year and travels more than 34,000 miles across the UK.

Seeing her first spirit at the age of four, Sally's gift grew naturally and in her 20s she used the gift as a party piece giving readings casually to friends.

When her accuracy became quickly apparent, she established an excellent reputation and built an extensive list of clients including celebrities and even Royalty.

In 2018 Sally made an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and triumphantly made the final five.

Talking about her unique new show, Sally said: "My ability allows me to harness the energy around individuals in the audience and pass on messages from their loved ones who have passed with incredible accuracy.

"I call every message validated a wonder moment.

"So take your seats relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you."

The performance starts at 7.30pm on January 30.

Tickets, priced £25, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer a pair of tickets to see the show next month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Sally was what age when she saw her first spirit?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Psychic Sally competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, log onto www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on December 19.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition draw you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about it.

