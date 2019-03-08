Win tickets to adult ‘puppet’ show at Playhouse

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:55 29 May 2019

Puppetry Of The Penis will be staged in Weston on June 21. Picture: Puppetry Of The Penis

Puppetry Of The Penis will be staged in Weston on June 21. Picture: Puppetry Of The Penis

Puppetry Of The Penis

A show which will leave little to the imagination will be tickling audiences in Weston next month.

Puppetry Of The Penis is a show like no other - and it is not a misprint either.

The quirky Australian export is no one-hit wonder though, as 2019 marks its 20th anniversary and this tour celebrate its weird and wonderful success.

Confused about what the show is about? Well, it is pretty self-explanatory.

This new show will see performers recreate some of the company's most famous, or infamous if you prefer, 'installations'.

Audiences should prepare to see the Eiffel Tower, Loch Ness Monster and other famous sights as they have never seen, or dared picture, before. There will be a few new exhibits too to look out for.

A Playhouse spokesman said: "For those of you who wonder how a show featuring naked men manipulating their dangly bits could go on to conquer the world, creator Simon Morley will first be serving up some cock-tales in what the Scotsman called 'a gobsmackingly good story'."

This is a non-sexual show but does contain full frontal nudity.

Puppetry Of The Penis will return to Weston's Playhouse, in High Street, on June 21 with the exhibitionist exhibition getting underway at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available from the box office on 01934 644544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by June 6 at 10am to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant and the Playhouse.

