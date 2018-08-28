Advanced search

Theatrical adaptation of Oscar-winning Rain Man to visit Bath

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 January 2019

Rain Man will visit Bath's Theatre Royal later this month.

A theatrical adaptation of an Oscar-winning film will come to Bath later this month.

Rain Man, based on the 1988 film of the same name, starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, will be staged at the Theatre Royal in Westgate Street from January 15-19.

The play features Hollyoaks’ Chris Fountain as Charlie Babbitt, a self-centred salesman who inherits his family’s multi-million dollar fortune after his father passes away.

The only thing standing between Charlie and his millions is his long-lost brother Raymond, played by Eastenders’ alumni Paul Nicholls.

Raymond, an autistic savant who can perform astronomical calculations in his head in a matter of seconds, stands to inherit half of his family’s money.

After breaking Raymond out of the institution where he has spent most of his life, Charlie decides to put his brother’s gifts to use counting cards in casinos across the country, while plotting to rip him off.

However, the brothers quickly strike up a deeply-poignant relationship, which begins to unearth hidden truths Charlie had long-since forgotten.

Rain Main is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, whose credits include This House and Hair, which garnered him a highly-coveted WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off West End Production.

Chris Fountain, who leads the cast, is perhaps most famous for nine-year stint as Justin Bourton on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

Leaving the programme in 2009, Justin has since performed in Casualty, Coronation Street and ITV’s Girlfriends.

Paul Nicholls enjoyed a short run on the UK’s most famous soap in the late 1990s playing David Wicks’ troubled son Joe.

Since then, Paul has gone onto perform in a string of high-profile films and television shows, including roles in Grantchester, Holby City and Briget Jones: The Edge Of Reason.

Actors Elizabeth Carter and Dominic Taylor complete the cast, playing Charlie’s girlfriend Susanna and Raymond’s psychiatrist Dr Bruner.

Rain Man will be at the Theatre Royal from January 15-19 at 7.30pm, with matinee performances on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £20.50-£36.50, can be booked at www.theatreroyal.org.uk or on 01225 448844.

