REVIEW: Standing ovation for Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat's opening night
PUBLISHED: 18:05 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 30 October 2019
Pamela Raith
Scores of people rose from their seats to applaud Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat's first show of the week at Weston's Playhouse Theatre yesterday evening (Tuesday).
Actor Tom Bainbridge took over the role of Joseph from expected Union J star, Jaymi Hensley, which was met with cheers and whoops throughout his outstanding performance on the night.
Cast members brought popular songs from the musical to life, including Any Dream Will Do, Jacob And Sons and Song Of The King - which got people singing and dancing along during the show.
The story follows Jacob's youngest and favourite son, Joseph, who is given a coat of many colours by his father, which becomes his 11 brothers' object of jealousy.
Fuelled by envy, Joseph's brothers decide to sell him as a slave, and he then gets thrown in prison by his employer, the Egyptian Potiphar, when his wife tries to seduce Joseph.
Saved by his dream-reading abilities, the Egyptian Pharaoh gives Joseph a royal pardon for saving his people from starvation - after he predicted a famine would sweep across the land - which then leads him to devise a plan to test his brothers after they unknowingly come to ask him for help.
Colourful choreography and lively musical numbers ensured this production stood out, beautiful singing by narrator Trina Hill, as well as synchronised harmonies from Joseph's brothers, which featured actors Paul Brangan, Robert Bardsley and Callum Connolly, particularly in the second-half, made sure the show is not one to miss.
A special mention goes to Bainbridge for his performance of Close Every Door, while being held behind bars in the musical, which had everyone on the edge of their seats, as he conveyed the pain and uphill struggle he faced while in prison.
The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber' musical was certainly done justice on the night, and if you go for just one reason, make sure it is for the reveal of Joseph's technicolour dream coat.
The show will be performed at The Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, until Saturday, with shows starting from 2pm-8pm.
Tickets, priced £34-£28, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk