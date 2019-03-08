Rock of Ages review: Standing ovation for electric performance

Rock Of Ages production received a standing ovation on Tuesday night. Picture: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard The Other Richard

Tremendous waves of music thundered through Bristol Hippodrome on Rock of Ages’ opening night yesterday (Tuesday) – which received a standing ovation as testament to its cast’s energetic and tireless performance.

Former boy band member of Blue, Antony Costa, as Arsenal lead-singer, Stacee Jaxx. Picture: Darren Bell Former boy band member of Blue, Antony Costa, as Arsenal lead-singer, Stacee Jaxx. Picture: Darren Bell

The jukebox musical is built around classic rock songs made famous by glamorous, 1980s rock bands featuring hits from Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Styc as well as other well-established artists.

The performance captivated audiences from the get-go, with people drawn into its jovial humour and well-executed storyline, which is credit to its directors Dan Looney, Adam Paulden, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin.

The musical is based on the 2012 film of the same name, with casual references made to it throughout the show – which is worth a watch to give the performance context.

Audiences lapped up Drew (Luke Walsh) and Sherrie's (Jodie Steele) heartfelt love story, and bursts of laughter radiated across the theatre when Lonny (Lucas Rush) appeared on stage – the play's 'narrator'.

Actor Lucas Rush as Lonny in the Rock of Ages musical. Picture: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard Actor Lucas Rush as Lonny in the Rock of Ages musical. Picture: Richard Davenport/The Other Richard

A famous face also made an appearance, as former boyband Blue's Antony Costa played lead-singer of rock band Arsenal, Stacee Jaxx.

Timeless rock songs caught people's attention quickly and bright, almost blinding, lights left you feeling immersed in a crowd at a gig – which is exactly what you would expect when Journey's Any Way You Want It, REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling and Europe's Final Countdown songs were blasted through the speakers.

One thing worth mentioning is the actors' ability to belt out hits and beautiful duets; it added extra flare and magic to an already well-rounded performance.

Rock of Ages' feel-good factor is infectious and the energy of the night has lasted well into today (Wednesday) for me.

More than 30 songs of the era have been blended into the performance which offers something for everyone, whatever your music taste.

Those in need of a pick-me-up should see this show, or people who just want to imagine the days when you could 'rock and roll all night and party everyday'.

Rock of Ages will be performed at the venue, in Bristol's St Augustines Parade, until Saturday at 7.30pm each day, with a matinee showing at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15-£51.50, are available from the Bristol Hippodrome's website.