Win tickets to see Russian ballet Giselle in Bristol

Giselle will be performed at the Bristol Hippodrome. Picture: Russian State Ballet of Siberia - Giselle Russian State Ballet of Siberia - Giselle

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is to perform Giselle at a Bristol venue next month – and the Mercury is giving readers the chance to win tickets to see the show.

A story of love, treachery and forgiveness will be hosted by the Bristol Hippodrome, and the ballet group is promising the city’s audience an ‘unforgettable’ show.

The performance is a story about the ‘delicate’ peasant girl Giselle and her aristocratic and deceitful lover Albrecht, which describes the betrayal she feels after discovering he is betrothed to another woman.

The ballet falls into the realms of fantasy, as ‘rustic villagers’ gather for the harvest by ‘an eerie moonlit forest haunted by beautifully drifting spirits’.

The performance will also be shown in theatres in Liverpool, Brighton and Hull.

Giselle was originally performed at the Theatre de l’Académie Royale de Musique in Paris in 1841 and was composed by Frenchman Adolphe Adam.

The ballet company is based at the Krasnoyarsk State Opera and Ballet Theatre in the city in Russia and was founded in 1978 by graduates of the choreographic schools in Moscow, St Petersburg, Kiev, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

The performance will take place at the Hippodrome on February 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £46.90, are available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or call 0844 8713012.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Bristol Hippodrome to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In which country did the ballet Giselle premiere?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Russian ballet competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on January 25.

