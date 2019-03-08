Shane Richie to star in Dick Whittington at Bristol Hippodrome

Shane Richie is set to star in the Bristol Hippodrome’s pantomime this year.

Soap sensation and musical theatre star, Richie will play the title role in Dick Whittington.

Bristol Hippodrome’s panto will bring the set, costumes and staging used in Qdos Entertainment’s acclaimed production at the London Palladium to the city with a brand-new script.

The popular tale sees poor boy, Dick Whittington, head to the London to find fame and fortune, which will be brought to life by affable Richie.

Richie has won numerous awards and millions of fans for his portrayal of Albert Square’s lovable landlord Alife Moon in EastEnders.

His TV credits also include Oliver Twist, Skins, New Tricks, Minder and What We Did on Our Holidays.

On stage, Richie starred as Danny Zuko in the hugely successful West End production of Grease, which broke all box office records and Boogie Nights, which he co-wrote and co-produced.

Qdos Entertainment’s Michael Harrison said: “Following the amazing audience feedback we received about last year’s production of Cinderella we wanted to make sure this year’s Bristol Hippodrome pantomime is even bigger and more magical than ever.

“The stunning scenery and effects in our Dick Whittington production will be a perfect setting for Shane Richie to bring his unique high-energy comedy to the panto stage.”

Jenny Hutchinson, Bristol Hippodrome theatre director, said: “Having secured the London Palladium set and staging, and a brand new script written exclusively for Shane Richie, we are delighted to be hosting Dick Whittington which will wow our Bristol audiences.

“The bar was set high with the incredible season we had with award-nominated Cinderella last year starring Brian and Gok, and producers QDOS Entertainment are making sure Bristol is once again thrilled throughout the festive season.”

Dick Whittington plays from December 7 to January 5, 2020, replacing the previously advertised production of Robin Hood. Tickets purchased remain valid for Dick Whittington.

To book, visit atgtickets.com/Bristol or call 08448 713012.