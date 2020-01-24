Comic tale Cinderella's Sisters heads to shipham

Cinderella's sisters are the stars of the show in a new play by the Shipham Players.

In the comic fairy tale, Cinderella (Angelina) has married her Prince (Ramiro) but remains in awe of her sisters, Clorinda and Tisbe who are ugly by nature and vulgar in style.

Their Father, Don Magnifico, is flustered by their demands and has no wealth to support them.

But a seemingly 'magical' lady, Leonora, is eager to help them and comes to their aid.

The play, by Mark Billen, which is being directed by Daniel Jeffery, features swashbuckling pirates, sailors, soldiers and ladies and gentlemen of the court.

Cinderella's Sisters is suitable for all ages and it is showing in the village hall, in New Road, from February 7-8.

Tickets, priced £6-8 adults, are available from Hansford's, in the Square, Shipham.

Programme donations will be match funded by Shipham Players and sent to Cancer Research UK.