Shrek The Musical will be showing in threatre next week

A musical about the romance between an ogre and a princess will be on stage in the West Country next week.

Shrek The Musical will be at the Theatre Royal Bath, in Sawclose, from Tuesday until October 12.

The musical by the award-winning group Bath Light Operatic Group is based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks animation film and William Steig's 1990 book - Shrek.

All the beloved characters, such as Shrek played by George Miles, Fiona by Lizzie Andrews and Donkey by Ryan Hughes, will be brought to life from screen to the stage.

It is directed and choreographed by David Baxter and features a live orchestra under the baton of musical director Matthew Finch.

Shrek The Musical will be at the Theatre Royal Bath, with shows starting at 2.30pm or 7.30pm.

Tickets, £5.75-37.25, are available at the Box Office on 01225 448844 or book online at www.theatreroyal.org.uk