REVIEW: Snow White performance triumphs at Weston-super-Mare Playhouse

The stars of Weston Playhouse theatres panto. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

True love prevailed as the cast of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs proved the show really is the fairest of them all at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre yesterday evening (Monday).

The cast of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs take to the stage in Weston. Picture: Jeremy Long The cast of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs take to the stage in Weston. Picture: Jeremy Long

The theatre’s adaptation of the Grimm Brothers’ Snow White fairytale is a show the whole family will enjoy and had the audience thoroughly entertained from start to finish.

The cast and crew deserve a round of applause for this well choreographed performance which had references to Weston, Bristol and Clevedon in it throughout.

A cast of more than 30 strong took on the well known tale which had other festive characters including Mike Goble as Muddles and Richard Alan as Nurse Nelly who made the show a joy to watch.

The interactive part of the performance included ‘snow’ falling from the sky during the musical numbers, the audience being sprayed with a water gun and entertained with a 3D animated scene.

Actor Richard Alan plays Nurse Nelly in Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Jeremy Long Actor Richard Alan plays Nurse Nelly in Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. Picture: Jeremy Long

The scenes were detailed and varied, from taking people to The Wicked Queen’s castle to the seven dwarfs’ house – each had generous amounts of sparkle added to individual sets.

A few famous faces made an appearance, from 80s model and former Emmerdale actress Linda Lusardi who played the Wicked Queen and former Eastenders’ actor John Altman as The Mirror, who has been performing in pantomimes for more than 30 years.

Other roles include former The Voice contestant Lucy Kane who played Snow White and shares the stage with her mother Linda, alongside Jared Thompson as the Prince.

Director Mike, who played Muddles, and producer Mike Thompson should be very pleased with this production, as myself and my friend were laughing throughout the show – while singing along to some classic rock songs from Queen.

The cast of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs take to the stage in Weston. Picture: Jeremy Long The cast of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs take to the stage in Weston. Picture: Jeremy Long

If you only see one panto this year, this high energy and very funny performance is certainly worth choosing.

The show will be staged at Weston’s Playhouse, in High Street, until January 5.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available from www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre.

Concessions and group tickets are also available.