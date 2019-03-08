MathildaMathilda to be staged at The Theatre Shop
PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 September 2019
A theatre show set in Weston and New York will be performed in Clevedon next month.
Mother and daughter duo Ros Cuthbert and Tomasin Cuthbert Menes will bring MathildaMathilda to life on The Theatre Shop stage.
The show is inspired by a character created by Ros in her recent paintings, a little girl's doll, MathildaMathilda, which comes to life and is created with two heads.
The performance will celebrate 'the quest for acceptance and belonging in the modern world' through puppetry.
Tomasin founded Soap Soup Theatre, the performance MathildaMathilda is produced by, and she has created six plays with the company which have toured nationally since 2009.
MathildaMathilda will be performed at the venue, in Clevedon Triangle Centre, on October 19 at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £7-£12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or call 03336 663366.