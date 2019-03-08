Win

Strictly stars to sparkle for Playhouse show

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing know it is still a few months before the BBC Saturday night treat returns to the airwaves, but there is no need for them to despair.

Two of the most recognisable professional dancers to appear on the hit prime-time show will be showcasing their talents in Weston very soon.

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are joining forces in 2019 with their brand new production – The Ballroom Boys.

A show spokesman said: “Argentine Tango legend Vincent and King of the Ballroom Ian, will be joined by two professional female dancers and a wonderful vocalist.

“The night will be packed with dances, songs and loads of banter.

“Expect dances like the waltz, quickstep, paso doble, foxtrot and of course, the Argentine tango.”

The pair spent several years treading the Strictly ballroom before Ian left in 2009 and Vincent three years later to pursue other goals.

But while they may not be dazzling on a Saturday night every autumn and winter, they still have plenty of magic in their dancing shoes.

The show will be held at The Playhouse, in High Street, on May 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £28-30, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ian Waite & Vincent Simone – The Ballroom Boys take to the stage on May 22 at 7.30pm.

