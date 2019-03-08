WIN tickets to dance show at Blakehay Theatre

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 October 2019

Tap Into The Grid. Picture: Tentacle Tribe Dance Company

Tentacle Tribe Dance Company

An exhilarating dance performance is set to take Weston by storm in November.

The Tentacle Tribe Dancing Company will be keeping a Weston audience enthralled when it puts on a show at the Blakehay Theatre next month.

Its Tap Into The Grid show will be the first of a new Dance Dynamic Weston series to be staged in the town.

Theatre Orchard has arranged for The Tentacle Tribe Dancing Company to bring their tour to the seaside, and believes it will be an entertaining night.

Their spokesman said: "Get your legs in the air for a brand new season of spectacular international dance presented by Theatre Orchard and hitting Weston this autumn through to 2020, which includes an eclectic mix of shows being performed at the Blakehay Theatre, starting with Tap Into The Grid by the Tentacle Tribe Dance Company from Montreal."

The show will see hip-hop routines with a twist in what Theatre Orchard says will be an 'unforgettable fusion of music and movement from the coal-face of urban contemporary dance, that is sure to get pulses racing'.

Dynamic Dance Weston events will be held across the town in the weeks and months ahead, with the Grand Pier and Loves Café joining in the fun, with everything from Shakespeare works to famous ballets on the agenda.

Tap Into The Grid will kick the season off on November 12 at the Blakehay Theatre, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreorchard.org.uk/weston

* The Mercury has teamed up with Theatre Orchard to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on October 31.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

