WIN: Tickets to The Comedy of Errors up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 15:25 23 August 2019

The Comedy Of Errors will be staged at The Blakehay Theatre. Picture: Folksy Theatre

The Comedy Of Errors will be staged at The Blakehay Theatre. Picture: Folksy Theatre

Folksy Theatre

A case of mistaken identities will take a Weston theatre by storm next week.

The Comedy Of Errors, written by arguably the world's greatest ever playwright William Shakespeare, will be staged at The Blakehay Theatre at the end of August.

The play tells the story of twins separated after a shipwreck. Following the disaster, Antipholus and his slave Dromio go to Ephesus to find their siblings.

The other set of twins live in Ephesus, and the new arrivals cause a series of hilarious mistaken identity.

The show is being brought to Weston by Folksy Theatre, which has previously produced shows including The Tin Soldier.

With music and silliness throughout, The Comedy Of Errors promises to be an entertaining fare.

The play will be performed on August 31.

The performance is due to get underway at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12.50-14.50 plus a booking fee, are available on 01934 645493.

