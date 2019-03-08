Bristol dates for The Book Of Mormon musical's worldwide tour announced

Actors Jae Cleopatrak, Isaac Kevin and Clay Conner Peirson in The Book of Mormon musical.Picture: Paul Coltas Paul Coltas

The Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning musical The Book Of Mormon will be staged at Bristol Hippodrome next year.

The musical comedy 'makes light' of Mormon beliefs and practices, but endorses the power of the religious group's service.

The story follows two Mormon missionaries as they attempt to preach to the people of a Ugandan village, who are challenged by AIDS, famine and oppression from village warlords.

The Broadway musical was written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, and Trey and Matt are also the creators of award-winning television show, South Park.

The musical will be performed at the Bristol venue, in St Augustines Parade, from January 15 until February 1, 2020.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm and matinee shows begin at 2.30pm.

To book tickets, log on to www.atgtickets.com/bristol or call the box office on 08448 713012.