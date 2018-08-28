The King and I set for Bristol Hippodrome

The King And I is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome. Archant

The critically-acclaimed Broadway hit, The King And I, is heading for Bristol and tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in The King And I. Picture: Matthew Murphy Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in The King And I. Picture: Matthew Murphy

The show, which has won four Tony Awards including best musical revival, garnered much praise during its smash-hit run on Broadway.

Theatre fans can catch the spectacle at the Bristol Hippodrome from March 24 to April 4.

Producer Howard Panter said: “The response from London audiences to this multi award-winning production of The King And I was unprecedented.

“Critical plaudits, box office records and standing ovations at every show - we were overwhelmed with the rapturous response.

The King And I is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome next spring. Picture: Matthew Murphy. The King And I is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome next spring. Picture: Matthew Murphy.

“Coupled with the reaction to the global cinema screenings of the film version - which is the biggest theatre event in cinemas of the year and number one at the box office.

“This really is musical theatre at its very best, so we are thrilled that we can now share this wondrous production with theatre lovers up and down the country next year.”

The Lincoln Center Theater production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s show is now touring the UK under the direction of Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, with music by Richard Rodgers.

The King And I: From The London Palladium was also released at cinemas last week.

More than 135,000 movie goers packed cinemas across the globe for the initial performance which was filmed on stage at the iconic venue.

The film has already become the biggest live event in cinemas this year following last week’s first global screening.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship which develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens – a British schoolteacher – who the king brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The musical features a fantastic musical score which includes Whistle A Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance.

More than 50-world class performers and a full-scale orchestra bring the story to life and fans are encouraged to book their seats quickly before spaces sell out. Tickets can be booked at www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome