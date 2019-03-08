Win tickets to theatre remake of Hitchcock classic film The Lady Vanishes

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 August 2019

Previous cast members Matt Barber, Lorna Fitzgerald and Mark Carlisle in The Lady Vanishes.Pictures: Paul Coltas

Paul Coltas

An adaptation of a classic 1938 film, The Lady Vanishes, will be staged in Weston next month, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

The Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece, which starred actors Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave, has be reworked for the stage by The Classic Thriller Theatre Company.

The film tells the tale of Iris (Lockwood) and another traveller's (Redgrave) search for the elderly Miss Froy (Dame May Whitty), but other train-goers say she does not exist.

People on board the locomotive to England find themselves delayed by an avalanche, and through Iris' and her search partner's journey to find Miss Froy, they discover romantic sparks begin to fly.

Lockwood was one of Britain's most popular film stars of the 1930s and 1940s, and Michael Redgrave won Best Actor for his performance in The Browning Version at Cannes Film Festival in 1951.

Hitchcock received the New York Film Critics' Circle Award for Best Director for The Lady Vanishes, and the film was named Best Picture of 1938 by The New York Times.

The Lady Vanishes will be performed at Weston Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, from September 9-14.

Afternoon showings start at 2.30pm and evening performances begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £26.50-28.50, are available at www.playhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Playhouse Theatre to offer readers two pairs of tickets to The Lady Vanishes on September 9 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: What is the name of the actor who plays Iris in the 1938 Hitchcock film The Lady Vanishes?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Lady Vanishes competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, log on to the website by 10am on August 22 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

