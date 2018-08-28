The Lion King set for rare stint on South West stage

The Lion King is heading to Bristol. Picture: Johan Persson Archant

A stage show which has been seen by tens of millions of people across the globe and won countless awards will be performed on a South West stage in the autumn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lion King will arrive at the Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine’s Parade, in September for a series of performances.

The production, orchestrated by The Walt Disney Company UK and Ireland, has been at London’s Lyceum Theatre for almost 20 years.

To coincide with the two-decade anniversary, the show is going on tour – with stints in Bristol and Edinburgh which promise to be a real treat for theatregoers.

The Lion King remains the West End’s best-selling stage production and is the sixth-longest-running show in London.

The musical is based on the immensely popular 1994 Disney animated film of the same name, and a new adaptation is set to debut on cinema screens later this year.

Julie Taymor took the story to Broadway in 1997 and was rewarded with widespread critical acclaim and a long list of prizes, including a coveted Tony Award for best director of a musical.

The film’s original score has been adapted and expanded for the stage, with 15 brilliant numbers certain to please the crowd, including five tunes penned by the legendary Elton John – capped, of course, by the Oscar Award-winning song Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

The Lion King’s previous UK tour smashed attendance records across the nation, and a cast boasting 50 of the most talented actors, singers and dancers is sure to attract huge crowds once again.

Production quality is certain to be of the highest standards, with audiences set to be teleported to the rich and colourful African Savanna thanks to a medley of first-class costumes, expertly crafted masks and puppets, and beautifully built backdrops.

The show’s anniversary will also be celebrated with a range of events throughout the year, including TV shows and charity galas.

Tickets and dates for the performances are yet to be released, but demand for seats at the Hippodrome will doubtless be incredibly high.

You can register your interest for tickets online by logging on to www.thelionking.co.uk