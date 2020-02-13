Advanced search

REVIEW: The Mendip Players perform magical Cinderella show

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 February 2020

The Mendip Players performed Cinderella until Saturday.Picture: The Mendip Players

The Mendip Players gave a spectacular performance of Cinderella at the weekend.

People flocked to the sold-out performance at Draycott Memorial Hall, in Latches Lane, to enjoy the players' highly-anticipated show.

Directed by Allie White, the adaptation, written by Greg Harper, is based on Disney fairytale Cinderella, which is taken from The Brothers Grimm' story, The Little Glass Slipper.

Cinderella tells the story of a 19-year-old scullery maid who is ill-treated by her two wicked stepsisters.

When her fortune changes through the help of her Fairy Godmother, she becomes destined to marry a handsome prince.

The Fairy Godmother casts a spell to equip Cinders with a beautiful gown and pair of glass slippers, so she can attend the prince's ball, and he searches the kingdom to find his one true love after she leaves a slipper behind at his mansion.

Traditionally, that would be the tale of Cinderella, and all the characters would live happily ever after - but the Players added their own twist to end the evening's performance.

Cinders turns down the prince's hand in marriage, due to the fact she was only considering becoming his wife to save her father from selling their beloved family home.

I admired this touch, as throughout the performance Cinderella showed her love for her father to protect him from his money woes, even though she didn't want to marry the prince, changing the narrative of a well-loved classic.

Performances from Ashley Jones, (The Prince) Hennasey Millard (Cinderella) and the two wicked stepsisters, Tim Cook (Listeria) Dan Ward (Salmonella) alongside Bea Cook (Evil Stepmother) stood out on the night.

Actors Fliss Cobley, (Fairy Godmother) Paul Brice, (Baron Hardup) and King and Queen Charming played by Jeff Monks and Tricia Lumley were also fantastic.

A shout out must go to the backstage crew, stage manager James Fox Robinson, Bernie O'Neill and Chris Fulton on props and sound and SFX manager Rob Elliott, alongside many other talented workers, who did a great job behind the scenes.

The Mendip Players will perform its summer production, yet to be revealed, on July 9-11.

