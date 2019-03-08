Advanced search

Riverdance anniversary show heads to Bristol

PUBLISHED: 13:42 05 April 2019

Riverdance anniversary show heads to Bristol Hippodrome.

A powerful reinvention of Riverdance will delight theatre-goers in Bristol next month.

The New 25th Anniversary show by Abhann Productions and Live Nation will take to the stage at the Bristol Hippodrome from May 22-24 as part of a UK tour.

The show is celebrated all over the world for its Grammy Award-winning music and thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the ground-breaking show, catapulting it into the 21st century with spectacular lighting and innovative stage and costume designs.

Fans will fall in love with the magic of Riverdance again in this sparkling reinvention.

Tickets are priced £37.50-53 and can be booked from atgtickets.com/bristol or on 08448 713012.

