Animated play about a world gone mad at Clevedon Theatre Shop next month

A Little Death will be performed at Clevedon Theatre Shop next month.Picture: Mark Conway Mark Conway

A moving musical about loss, hope and need for change will be performed at The Theatre Shop.

A butcher's bedtime tales to his children about a world gone mad will be performed in Clevedon next month.

A Little Death is written by Vic Llewellyn, who has worked for Oxford and Salisbury Playhouse and Bristol Old Vic.

He has also played Vic in Tim Crouch's The Author, which was performed at London's Royal Court Theatre.

Songs in the show are by Bristol musician Kid Carpet, and A Little Death is directed by Tanuja Amarasuriya and Emma Williams.

The show's stage design is by Shona Reppe, and production is courtesy of Emma Bettridge and Ferment.

A Little Death will be performed at The Theatre Shop, in Triangle Centre, on November 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available online at www.theatreshop.org.uk