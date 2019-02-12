Win tickets to The Tiger Who Came To Tea

The cast from The Tiger Who Came To Tea. Robert Day

A loveable tiger is dropping into The Playhouse to bring a popular story book to life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea is returning to the Weston theatre to delight audiences with the magical tale about a friendly feline who visits a family.

The Olivier Award nominated show is celebrating more than 10 years on the stage and it is coming to Weston after a stint on the West End.

Sophie and her mum are just sitting down to tea when the doorbell rings.

They are not expecting anyone, so who could it be?

On opening the door, they come face to face with a tiger – and a hungry one no less.

But, fear not, the tiger is not real and he is a very polite guest.

Sophie invites him in to have tea with her mum, but then they watch in amazement as he guzzles all the tea, milk and water in their house before starting on their food.

He even drinks Sophie’s dad’s beer and all the water in the tap so Sophie cannot have a bath.

The tiger leaves behind a trail of destruction then makes a sharp exit before Sophie’s dad returns from work.

The smash hit show brings the favourite book by Judith Kerr to life and it is packed full of sing-along songs and fun.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea is showing at the High Street venue on March 28-29 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The show is suitable for children aged three and over and is directed by David Wood.

Tickets, priced £14, are available from the box office on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to give readers the chance to win two family tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry