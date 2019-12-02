Theatre groups combine for show at the Tropicana

9 Million Bodies will be performed at the Tropicana.

Two theatre groups will perform a play which tackles social isolation.

Theatre Lounge and Made in Bristol will perform 9 Million Nobodies at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, from 1.30-2.45pm, today (Thursday).

The free event will include a post-show discussion and refreshments.

The play, set in a not too distant dystopian future, explores themes of loneliness and social isolation and what it means to be human in a world of decreasing community and connection.

Its title reflects the number of people currently recorded in the UK as having described themselves to an agency as lonely.

The creative partnership project, delivered by leading arts professional Angela Athay-Hunt, a regular with Theatre Orchard as well as Bristol Old Vic, has been developed through weekly devising sessions and draws upon the life experiences of participants.

It brings together a cross-generational group of 17 actors from Theatre Lounge, a weekly, accessible adult drama session run by North Somerset arts organisation Theatre Orchard in Weston's south ward and Made in Bristol, Bristol Old Vic's graduate training programme.

Angela said: "It is exciting to see everyone's hard work come to fruition and for the group to be able to showcase their creative process in a public performance.

"Social isolation and loneliness is the lived experience of nine million people in the UK right here, right now.

"In the play we fast-forward to a future where technology reigns and human connection, like the natural world, is on the brink of extinction - a future that may not be as far away as we think."

Humanity in 9 Million Nobodies is confined to life inside The Bubble; a scientifically engineered society where every basic need is artificially met.

Human contact has been eradicated, memories are wiped, babies are chipped at birth and false history is fed to children in the classroom.

There is fear of The Outside, a place so dangerous, a place of no return.

But what happens when you start to remember the truth, the past and your memories?

The project forms part of Theatre Orchard's arts and health South West's partnership with Weston's south ward social prescribing scheme.

To register interest in attending, contact engage@theatreorchard.org.uk