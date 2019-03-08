Advanced search

Absolutely Fabulous actor Jennifer Saunders stars in Blithe Spirit production

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 June 2019

Blithe Spirit stars Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati at South West theatre.Picture: Theatre Royal Bath

Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders takes a lead role in Blithe Spirit directed by Richard Eyre this summer.

The actor whose career spans more than 30 years in comedy will play the 'eccentric' clairvoyant Madame Arcati in the adaptation of the 1940s production.

The play delves into the lives of novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth's hunted house, where Arcati conjures up the ghost of Charles' 'neurotic' first wife, Elvira, at a séance.

Originally written and directed by Noel Coward in a 'flush of supernatural inspiration' in 1941, Blithe Spirit instantly enjoyed a record-breaking run in the West End which transferred to Broadway shortly after.

Blithe Spirit will be performed at Bath's Theatre Royal Bath, in Saw Close, until July 6 with evening and matinee shows at various points during the run.

Tickets, priced from £33.25, are available at www.theatreroyal.org.uk or the box office on 01225 448844.

