Story of war journalist to be staged in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 October 2019

The story of Clare Hollingworth's life will be played out in Clevedon on November 16. Picture: Matt Austin

Matt Austin

The story of a young journalist who covered World War Two from the continent will be staged in Clevedon in November.

Clare Hollingworth And The Scoop Of The Century will be brought to the town by Theatre Shop next month.

Clare was just 27 years old when the conflict erupted and broke the news to the world as she crossed from Poland into Germany.

Her story has been described by many as the 'scoop of the century' and working for The Daily Telegraph she went on to become a pioneering female journalist on the front line.

A spokesman for show creators PaddleBoat Theatre said: ""Celebrate the work of a pioneer who changed the mould of journalism, not just for women but for everyone."

The show will feature songs from the 1930s and 40s too.

It will be staged at Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on November 16, at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced £7, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or on 03336 663366.

