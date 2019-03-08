Advanced search

One woman musical heads to the Theatre show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 September 2019

Dionne Draper stars in one-woman musical, Dawta which heads to The Theatre Shop next month. Picture: Chelsey Cliff

Dionne Draper stars in one-woman musical, Dawta which heads to The Theatre Shop next month. Picture: Chelsey Cliff

Chelsey Cliff

A powerful new one-woman musical exploring race, religion and cultural identity, will be performed at Clevedon's Theatre Shop next month.

South West actor, Dionne Draper's semiautobiographical debut, Dawta, tells the story of Sarah a girl separated from her Jamaican mother at five days old who is adopted and raised by a white family in rural Devon.

Black in a white world, Dawta asks the question: 'Who Am I?'

Draper said: "The big purpose is to get more black carers, more black families adopting and to get more black foster carers."

Dawta received a standing ovation when performed at Bristol's Old Vic in July, as part of the theatre's bi-annual Ferment Fortnight.

Dawta will be performed at The Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or 03336 663366.

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Homebase store due to close before Christmas

Homebase will close its Worle store on December 20. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Readers submit stunning Weston photos to iWitness24/7

Pip swims eagerly through a river.Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Mother ‘loses all hope’ waste will be collected

Claire's rubbish which is yet to be collected

RNLI donations will fund new Weston lifeboat station

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston move into next round of the FA Cup after narrow win over Merthyr Town

Scott Laird celebrates scoring against Merthyr Town at The Optima Stadium

One woman musical heads to the Theatre show

Dionne Draper stars in one-woman musical, Dawta which heads to The Theatre Shop next month. Picture: Chelsey Cliff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists