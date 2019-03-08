One woman musical heads to the Theatre show

Dionne Draper stars in one-woman musical, Dawta which heads to The Theatre Shop next month. Picture: Chelsey Cliff Chelsey Cliff

A powerful new one-woman musical exploring race, religion and cultural identity, will be performed at Clevedon's Theatre Shop next month.

South West actor, Dionne Draper's semiautobiographical debut, Dawta, tells the story of Sarah a girl separated from her Jamaican mother at five days old who is adopted and raised by a white family in rural Devon.

Black in a white world, Dawta asks the question: 'Who Am I?'

Draper said: "The big purpose is to get more black carers, more black families adopting and to get more black foster carers."

Dawta received a standing ovation when performed at Bristol's Old Vic in July, as part of the theatre's bi-annual Ferment Fortnight.

Dawta will be performed at The Theatre Shop, in Queens Square, on October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.theatreshop.org.uk or 03336 663366.