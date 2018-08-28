Advanced search

WIN tickets to see Sally Morgan live

PUBLISHED: 14:21 17 January 2019

Sally Morgan

Sally Morgan

Archant

A renowned television psychic will be returning to Weston-super-Mare for a special occasion at the end of the month – and the Weston Mercury has free competition tickets to give away.

Sally Morgan is undertaking a celebratory 10th anniversary tour – and she will be stopping off at the Playhouse on January 30.

Psychic Sally has a wealth of experience and has been a regular on television and stage for many years.

She even made an appearance on a reality television show.

Morgan entered the Big Brother house for the Channel 5’s celebrity edition of the show, where she ended up finishing fifth.

But she is better known for her television shows focussing on mediums, including The Psychic Life Of Sally Morgan which was broadcast by Sky.

A Playhouse spokesman said: “World renowned psychic, television and theatre star and the UK’s favourite award winning medium Sally is back and better than ever with her phenomenal interactive 10-year anniversary show.

“This is a unique evening not to be missed.

“Book your tickets now to see this phenomenal psychic in action.

“The show is investigational and for the purpose of entertainment.”

WIN: Click here to see more Mercury competitions.

Morgan has been a popular visitor to Weston over the years and this month’s offering is set to be no different.

Tickets are selling quickly, with just seats in the circle remaining.

The show will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse to offer readers a chance to win two pairs of tickets to see the show at the end of January.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question at the bottom of the page by 10am on January 25.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Q: On which long-running reality television show did Morgan appear last year?

