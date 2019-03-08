Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to The Nutcracker at Weston Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 October 2019

The Vienna Festival Ballet presents The Nutcracker.Picture: Vienna Festival Ballet

The Vienna Festival Ballet presents The Nutcracker.Picture: Vienna Festival Ballet

Vienna Festival Ballet

One of the world's best-loved ballets is coming to Weston Playhouse, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

The Vienna Festival Ballet (VFB) will bring Christmas classic The Nutcracker to the High Street theatre next month.

The performance returns to the town by popular demand, and the show centres around Clara and her nutcracker doll, which magically transforms into a princely soldier.

The pair's adventures see her and her doll combat the Mouse King and join the Sugar Plum Fairy, as well as her cavalier, through the Land Of Snow to a kingdom made of sweets.

Austrian dancer Peter Mallek founded The Vienna Festival Ballet in 1980, and it has been making memorable productions for the past 37 years.

The Mirlitons in Vienna Festival Ballets The Nutcracker.Picture: Vienna Festival BalletThe Mirlitons in Vienna Festival Ballets The Nutcracker.Picture: Vienna Festival Ballet

VFB attracts talented dancers from all over the world to take part in its performances, and the company is known for its lavish, hand-made costumes, as well as its commitment to bring classical ballets to wide audiences all over the world.

The Vienna Festival Ballet will perform The Nutcracker at Weston Playhouse, in High Street, on November 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to see The Nutcracker on November 27 at 7.30pm.

The Mirlitons in Vienna Festival Ballets The Nutcracker.Picture: Vienna Festival BalletThe Mirlitons in Vienna Festival Ballets The Nutcracker.Picture: Vienna Festival Ballet

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year was The Vienna Festival Ballet formed?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Nutcracker competition, The Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online by logging on to www.thewestonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 24.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Weston woman sentenced for helping two sex offenders flee open prison

Zara Barrett pleaded guilty to assisting two escaped prisoners.

Police investigation into theft of power tools

Police tweeted an image of the stolen tools. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Weston woman sentenced for helping two sex offenders flee open prison

Zara Barrett pleaded guilty to assisting two escaped prisoners.

Police investigation into theft of power tools

Police tweeted an image of the stolen tools. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Council decides not to ask Government to intervene on A&E overnight closure

Save Weston A&E protest outside Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

WIN: Tickets to The Nutcracker at Weston Playhouse

The Vienna Festival Ballet presents The Nutcracker.Picture: Vienna Festival Ballet

Jeffrey Archer pens poem for charity’s Christmas cards

Jeffrey Archer hopes the verse will help to propel the card to record sales.

Volunteers rescue yacht taking on water three miles offshore

Sand Point. Picture: Mike Jerrett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists