WIN: Tickets to The Nutcracker at Weston Playhouse
PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 October 2019
Vienna Festival Ballet
One of the world's best-loved ballets is coming to Weston Playhouse, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.
The Vienna Festival Ballet (VFB) will bring Christmas classic The Nutcracker to the High Street theatre next month.
The performance returns to the town by popular demand, and the show centres around Clara and her nutcracker doll, which magically transforms into a princely soldier.
The pair's adventures see her and her doll combat the Mouse King and join the Sugar Plum Fairy, as well as her cavalier, through the Land Of Snow to a kingdom made of sweets.
Austrian dancer Peter Mallek founded The Vienna Festival Ballet in 1980, and it has been making memorable productions for the past 37 years.
VFB attracts talented dancers from all over the world to take part in its performances, and the company is known for its lavish, hand-made costumes, as well as its commitment to bring classical ballets to wide audiences all over the world.
The Vienna Festival Ballet will perform The Nutcracker at Weston Playhouse, in High Street, on November 27 at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £23, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544
The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to see The Nutcracker on November 27 at 7.30pm.
To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: In what year was The Vienna Festival Ballet formed?
Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Nutcracker competition, The Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.
Alternatively, you can enter the competition online by logging on to www.thewestonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 24.
Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.
By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.