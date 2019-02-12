Advanced search

Watoto Children’s Choir to perform for free in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 13 February 2019

Watoto Children�s Choir will perform at the Winter Gardens. Picture: Sam Kirk

Watoto Children�s Choir will perform at the Winter Gardens. Picture: Sam Kirk

A Ugandan choir will sing songs from their new album in Weston this weekend.

Watoto Children’s Choir will be performing twice at the Winter Gardens Pavilion on Sunday afternoon at 4pm and 7.30pm.

The group have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows.

The concert is a fundraising event and choir members  are orphans and other vulnerable children, many of them have suffered the loss of parents and live in a Ugandan village.

Accompanied by a team of adults, the choir presents Watoto’s vision and mission by sharing personal stories, music and dance.

While on the road, the children act as advocates for the millions of other African youngsters who have experienced similar traumas as them.

Tickets are free.

To register for your free place, click here for the 4pm show or here for the 7pm show.

