Win

Win tickets to Verdi Trilogy at Bristol Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 February 2020

The Welsh National Opera will perform Marriage Of Figaro. Picture: WNO

The Welsh National Opera will perform Marriage Of Figaro. Picture: WNO

Archant

The Welsh National Opera will perform a season of revenge, temptation and suspense at Bristol Hippodrome, and the Mercury is offering readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

The opera's new productions, the Verdi Trilogy, will bring passion, revenge and action to the venue, with Carmen, Les Vepres Siciliennes and The Marriage Of Figaro.

The first production will see Carmen, who the production is based around, perform the Cuban dance Habanera to composer Georges Bizet's Toreador Song, which promises drama and seduction.

To the sound of wedding bells, revenge and revolution set the scene for the second show, Les Vêpres Siciliennes.

Director David Pountney and the creative team behind productions La Forza Del Destino and Un Ballo In Maschera reunite to complete the opera's Verdi Trilogy.

Finally, the season closes with comic opera The Marriage of Figaro.

The period-set production features Austrian composer Mozart's score to bring action to life throughout the performance.

The Welsh group was formed more than 70 years ago and aims to bring power and drama and the emotion of opera to its shows.

Welsh National Opera - Bristol will perform at the venue, in Saint Augustines Parade, from March 11 to 14 at various times.

Tickets, priced from £13, are available at www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

The Mercury has teamed up with Bristol Hippodrome to offer a lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the The Marriage of Figaro show on March 12 at 7pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: How long has the Welsh National Opera been running?

Send your answer, along with your name, phone number, address and email address, to Welsh National Opera competition, the Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Alternatively, enter online at www.westonmercury.co.uk.

The deadline to enter the competition is on March 5 at 10am.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How long has the Welsh National Opera been running?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

