The Comedy About A Bank Robbery breaks in to Bristol Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 December 2018

A production of The Comedy About A Bank Robbery will be staged at Bristol Hippodrome. Picture: Google

Archant

A smash hit West End play will visit the Bristol Hippodrome in February.

Pop on your striped shirts and black balaclavas for Mischief Theatre’s Olivier Award nominated production of The Comedy About A Bank Robbery.

Set in 1950s Minneapolis, the play tells the story of an escaped convict, dead set on pocketing a priceless gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend and the maintenance man.

With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is a fabulous comedy caper, hailed as the funniest show in the West End.

A Comedy About A Bank Robbery is a smash-and-grab hit suitable for everyone aged 12 and up.

The play will be at Bristol Hippodrome, from February 12-16, with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £13, are available at www.atgtickets.com/bristol or on 08448 713012.

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery breaks in to Bristol Hippodrome

