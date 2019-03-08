Murder mystery play coming to Weston this month

The Bleadon Players will take Appointment With Death to stage this Thursday Archant

A theatre group exploring the works of one of the bestselling authors of all time will be performing in Weston.

The Bleadon Players will be taking to the stage their adaptation of Agatha Christie's Appointment With Death from Thursday until Saturday at Coronation Hall, in Coronation Road.

The chilling play is formed of a group who find themselves on an expedition to the city of Petra.

At the centre of the group are Mrs Boynton and her four stepchildren who never leave her side.

This devotion, however, is something far more sinister.

Agatha Christie, who has sold millions of copies of her novels across the globe, explores the realms of the sadistic mind and the long-term psychological abuse.

The evening shows will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8, are available to buy at Bleadon Post Office, in Purn Way, or online, where a booking fee may be incurred.