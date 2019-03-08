Win

WIN: Tickets to Weston Operatic Society's latest show at the Playhouse

Weston Operatic Society will perform Mack & Mabel at the Playhouse. Picture: Jasmine Griffiths Archant

A Weston amateur dramatics club will celebrate their 110th anniversary with their autumn show.

Weston Operatic Society (WOS) will perform Mack & Mabel at the Playhouse, in High Street, from October 23-26 at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee performance at 2.30pm on October 26.

The group returns to the theatre in their 110th anniversary year with a Broadway spectacular.

The show is a tempestuous love story of two icons from Hollywood's silent movie era in the 1920s - director Mack Sennett and his rising star, comedienne Mabel Normand.

Nominated for eight Tony Awards when it played on Broadway, the show boasts an infectious score by Jerry Herman and brings huge hits including I Won't Send Roses, I Wanna Make The World Laugh, and Time Heals Everything.

WOS will be performing at the Playhouse for the second time this year following April's run of Hot Mikado.

They picked up five regional awards for last year's production of Cats.

Clare Hunter, who starred in Cats as Jennyanydots, will return to the stage to play Lottie, a silent movie star.

Simon Duffill, who took on the role of director for Hot Mikado, will portray Mack, while Felicity Berry, who played Jemima in Cats will be playing Mabel.

Becky Collier is gracing the stage for the first time with WOS as Ella, Mack's pianist

Tickets, priced £17-18, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to a show of their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on October 10.

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number to: Mack & Mabel competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply. The editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.