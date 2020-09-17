Advanced search

Panto to return to Weston this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:56 17 September 2020

Richard Alan and Mike Goble provide the panto humour.

A Weston-super-Mare theatre is putting on a socially distanced performance of Sleeping Beauty for Christmas to enable fans to enjoy the magic of pantomime.

Some of the theatre’s best-loved performers will star in the show and have agreed to give up their Christmas celebrations to bubble with the rest of the cast to ensure the pantomime can take place.

The Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, will produce and create the show, which will replace the planned production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Theatre bosses confirmed the size and scale of Jack and the Beanstalk made it ‘impossible’ to stage under Covid guidelines, so the show has been postponed until Christmas 2021.

Mark Thompson, general manager, said: “We believe that Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without a Playhouse pantomime so we’re reinventing the spinning wheel and putting together a fantastic socially distanced pantomime of Sleeping Beauty.

“Although it will be different than our previous productions to fit within the requirements of social distancing, we’re bringing back some of our best-loved professional performers from previous pantomimes who have all agreed to bubble together from two weeks prior to rehearsals, live together during the shows and give up their own Christmas with family and friends to ensure that they stay as a bubble and allow us to present this year’s festive show for the community.”

Due to social distancing within the auditorium, the show will have a much-reduced attendance capacity, with less than half the usual number of seats available.

Tickets are priced at £20 and viewers are invited to make an optional donation to the Friends of the Playhouse this year to thank the group for its help in bringing this year’s pantomime to life.

Mark Thompson paid tribute to the Friends of the Playhouse for its continued support and financial assistance through the pandemic.

He added: “The Friends of the Playhouse once again have stepped up to ensure that not only do we survive this period but that we can offer the community a much-needed Christmas extravaganza so that we all end the year on a more positive note than we’ve experienced so far and with an opportunity to smile and laugh together as a family.”

Weston favourite, Mike Goble who directed and starred in the Aladdin pantomime in 2017 and Snow White in 2018, is directing and co-starring in this year’s socially distanced pantomime.

Snow White’s dame, Richard Alan, will also be performing, along with some familiar names who will be announced later in the year.

Tickets are available by logging on to www.theplayhouse.co.uk

