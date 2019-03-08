Win

WIN: Tickets to Bristol theatre group's show at the Blakehay Theatre

A Bristol theatre group will perform in Weston next week.

Everyone Is Dead will be performed at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, from October 25-26 at 3pm, with an additional 7pm performance on October 25.

The show, produced by Theatre West, delves beneath the surface in a post-apocalyptic world.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Blakehay to offer two pairs of tickets to the 7pm show on October 25.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Tuesday to enter.

Alternatively, send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number to: Blakehay competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply. The editor's decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

