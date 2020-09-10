Advanced search

Theatre show to be performed at Marine Lake

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 September 2020

Dorian Simpson and Kim Heron performin in This Crossing. Picture: Paul Blakemore

PAUL BLAKEMORE

Weston’s Marine Lake will be the setting for a theatre show.

The premier of This Crossing, a show inspired by writer and director Martin Bonger’s own experiences of becoming a father and surviving a traumatic accident, will be held from September 25–27 at 6pm.

A socially distanced, outdoor performance will take place in association with LittleMighty, Theatre Orchard and Culture Weston.

In This Crossing, the two central characters make the same journey to the sea, 668 years apart. They are bound together by the shock of having a baby, and are running away from the rush of emotion and fear that comes with new love.

Writer and director Martin Bonger was inspired to create the piece with his own experiences of becoming a father and breaking his neck.

Marine Lake. Picture: Paul BlakemoreMarine Lake. Picture: Paul Blakemore

The show is partly set during the time of the Black Death.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from www.cultureweston.org.uk

