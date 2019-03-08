Win

WIN: Tickets to an evening with Jimmy Tarbuck at Weston's Playhouse

Jimmy Tarbuck. Photo: TMS Media Archant

A comedian and broadcaster will celebrate half a century of performing by taking audience members for a trip down memory lane next month.

Jimmy Tarbuck will share 50 years of memories at Weston's Playhouse, in High Street, on July 17 at 7.30pm.

He was a host of Sunday Night At The London Palladium in the mid 1960s, and is also known for his numerous hostings of game and quiz shows on ITV during the 70s, 80s and early-90s including Winner Takes All, Full Swing, and Tarby's Frame Game.

He is also known for leading ITV's Live From Her Majesty's and its subsequent incarnations during the 1980s.

Tarby, as he is known to millions of television viewers, is one of the country's most evergreen performers and a master of light entertainment.

Having successfully spent more than 50 years in the notoriously fickle world of show business, Jimmy's cheeky grin won him fans far away from his native Liverpool.

However, he is at his best in front of a live audience.

In his show he will be sharing anecdotes, demonstrating his quickfire wit and thoroughly entertaining the audience.

During the evening, Jimmy will be using photos and video footage to take audiences on a nostalgic throwback with a wealth of stories and anecdotes ranging from being at school and in the same class as John Lennon to playing golf with Bing Crosby.

Jimmy also released three studio albums and various singles which made the UK top-40 chart.

Tickets, priced £24, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on June 27.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant and the Playhouse.