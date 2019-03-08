Advanced search

Inspirational veteran to give talk in Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 August 2019

Simon Weston will speak about his time in the British Army next week. Picture: Jean Levy PR

A British Army veteran will tell stories from his time in the forces next week.

An evening with Simon Weston OBE will be held at Weston's Playhouse,  in High Street, on August 22 at 7.30pm.

Simon served in the Falklands War in 1982 when two Argentine planes bombed RFA Sir Galahad.

He survived but suffered burns to 46 per cent of his body.

Since then, he has become one of the most recognised faces of the conflict and he will discuss his experiences with David FitzGerald from BBC Radio.

Simon has subsequently emerged as one of the country's most inspirational people.

His story has highs and lows, laughter and tears on a journey which saw him meet the pilot who dropped the bomb in 1982.

The show will screen footage from the conflict and will include a Q&A session.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available at www.playhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

