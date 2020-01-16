Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to a celebration of The Bee Gees at Weston's Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 January 2020

You Win Again will take to the Playhouse stage. Picture: Pawel Spolnicki

You Win Again will take to the Playhouse stage. Picture: Pawel Spolnicki

www.pawelspolnicki.com

Prepare to experience the distinct sounds of the Bee Gees in a spectacular concert at the Playhouse Theatre next month.

You Win Again: Celebrating The Music Of The Bee Gees will be performed at the venue, in High Street, on February 7 at 7.30pm.

The show comes direct from London's West End and fans of the Bee Gees will be able to immerse themselves in the brothers' music through the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s - including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

The Bee Gees formed in 1958 and have sold more than 220 million records worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.

Their lineup consisted of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.

The trio were especially successful in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and later as prominent performers of the disco music era in the mid-to-late 1970s.

The tribute show will take you on a musical journey, including iconic songs such as Night Fever, Stayin' Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Islands In The Stream, Grease, If I Can't Have You and many more.

This fabulously authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers' incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly staying alive.

Tickets, priced £26-27, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Mercury to give a reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 23.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to You Win Again competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

