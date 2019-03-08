Win

WIN: Tickets to Cinderella pantomime at Weston's Playhouse theatre

Linda Lusardi and Sam Kane will star in Cinderella. Picture: Playhouse Theatre Archant

Pantomime season will return to Weston this winter.

Cinderella will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, from December 7-31.

Following the success of last year's production, Linda Lusardi is making a welcome return to the Playhouse, trading in the Wicked Queen's evil cape for the Fairy Godmother's magical gown.

While evil has been replaced with good, Linda is also swapping one family member for another.

Her daughter Lucy Kane played the title role of Snow White in last year's panto, but in this year's production Linda's husband, panto veteran Sam Kane, will be joining her among the cast, playing one of the Ugly Sisters, as well as directing the show.

Following the rags to riches story of Cinderella, the show has all the ingredients of a traditional pantomime - family-friendly comedy, special effects, lively song and dance numbers, and real Shetland ponies.

The theatre's general manager, Mark Thompson, said: "After Linda wowed our audiences last year, we are thrilled she agreed to return this year and join us once again, bringing a wealth of experience and talent to our festive, family panto.

"The Playhouse is known for being the pantomime that puts family at the heart of what it does, ensuring there's something for all members of the family from the youngest to the most life experienced, and this year will be no different."

Cinderella will also star Amy Thompson from Channels 5's Milkshake, Joe Rowntree as Buttons, and Stewart Briggs alongside Sam as an Ugly Sister.

Tickets, priced £21.95-26, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544. Family ticket discounts are available too.

