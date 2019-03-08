Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Ministry Of Science at Weston's Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 14:55 13 June 2019

Ministry Of Science will return to the Playhouse next month. Picture: Tim Parker

Archant

Science geeks both young and old can win tickets to a fast-paced celebration of science.

Ministry Of Science will come to Weston's Playhouse, in High Street on July 14 at 3pm.

Accompanied by the booming voice of X-Factor narrator Peter Dickson, the show takes the audience on a journey using brilliantly designed demonstrations with a few loud bangs to lead the way, with the main aim of inspiring people to enjoy science.

Presenters including Mike Goble aim to ignite the match for children to go away excited by science and wanting to learn more about everything around them.

Ministry Of Scicene looks at the inventors and engineers who have shaped and inspired the modern world we live in, including Sir Isaac Newton, Thomas Edison and Alexander Flemming.

Demonstrations include liquid nitrogen frozen flower and hydrogen bottle rockets as a team of top-class scientists share their expertise.

In this anarchic show packed with thrills, spills and surprises, the experts will assemble a hovercraft on stage and someone will be launched from a human canon.

Ministry Of Science has been a long-term goal of director Mark Thompson to create a brand which combines solid science with an introduction to works from the greatest brains in biology, chemistry and physics.

The show has earned rave reviews up and down the country, proving a family-favourite day out.

Tickets, priced £14.50-16.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a family ticket to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on June 20.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant and the Playhouse about this competition.

Q: Who directs the Ministry Of Science show?

