WIN: Tickets to see The Ladyboys Of Bangkok at Weston’s Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 March 2019

The Ladyboys Of Bangkok will be performed at the Playhouse in May. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Archant

The UK’s premier touring cabaret show will be performed in Weston later this year, and Mercury readers will grab themselves free tickets.

The Ladyboys Of Bangkok will return the Playhouse, in High Street, on May 2 at 7.30pm.

The glamour of Hollywood and the glitz of Las Vegas meet the beloved traditions of classic British music hall in a mesmerizing spectacle, which celebrated 20 years of performing up and down the country in 2018 and returns to Weston for a new show.

Scenes will feature spectacular costumes, choreography and comedy, including their take on The Greatest Showman.

The entertainment soars from start to finish, with performances which bring the audience to their feet in a celebration of individuality and pride.

The show is officially the UK’s favourite touring cabaret show, with more than two million people a year watching the action.

The show features 16 Thai models and was originally created for a one-off appearance at the Edinburgh Festival in 1998 after a small production was seen by producers Carol and Phillip Gandey in Pattaya, Thailand.

It became the project for Cheshire-based Gandey World Class productions, already creators and producers of the Chinese State Circus, The Spirit Of The Horse and Cirque Surreal.

Since then, it has grown to claim the crown of the UK’s favourite touring cabaret show and on average is seen by more than two million people a year.

Tickets, priced at £22-24, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the deadline of 10am on March 28.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

Competition question:

Q: How many models will perform in The Ladyboys Of Bangkok?

