Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to Vampires Rock at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 January 2020

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Archant

A musical sensation that has been rocking the nation for more than 18 years is coming to Weston next month.

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood TheatresVampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 23 at 7pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 6.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Vampires Rock competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Or enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter the competition is Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about  the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Where will the show take place?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Seven arrested in suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods

Seven arrested in Warne Park

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Seven arrested in suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods

Seven arrested in Warne Park

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston ‘have got to bounce back’ on Beaconsfield trip

Weston v Hayes & Yeading. Picture: Mark Atherton

WIN: Tickets to Vampires Rock at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Man left unconscious after attack in Weston bar

The attack happend in Yates. Picture: Google Maps

Five things to do in Weston: Eat:Vegan is back this weekend

The Jackson Live cast.

Thrill rides and new features unveiled as part of pool revamp

Plans have been unveiled for a major expansion of facilities at Brean Splash. Picture: Brean Splash
Drive 24