Win

WIN: Tickets to Vampires Rock at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Archant

A musical sensation that has been rocking the nation for more than 18 years is coming to Weston next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Vampires Rock will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 23 at 7pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 6.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Vampires Rock competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Or enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter the competition is Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition entry