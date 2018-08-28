Popular West End show to return to Weston for first time in three years
PUBLISHED: 15:21 22 January 2019
Archant
One of the most successful West End shows of all time will return to Weston-super-Mare later this year.
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was last performed at The Playhouse Theatre in February 2016 and was the highest ever grossing one-week show at the High Street venue.
This spell-binding show will be returning to Weston from October 9 to November 2, with the casting yet to be announced.
Bill Kenwright’s production retells the biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, with well-known musical numbers including Any Dream Will Do, Those Canaan Days and Close Every Door To Me.
The musical continues on its record-breaking tour and having sold an estimated 15 million tickets to date, it continues to enthral audiences around the world.
Tickets, priced at £28-34, are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk