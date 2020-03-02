Advanced search

Brian Blessed comes to the Playhouse this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 March 2020

Brian Blessed. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Brian Blessed. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Larger-than-life actor, writer and presenter, Brian Blessed, will share tales from his illustrious acting career as well as his adventurous life in a one off evening at The Playhouse on March 7.

An Evening with Brian Blessed will see him share anecdotes from his career that spans more than 50 years.

Blessed, who has an eloquent wit and booming, operatic voice, has appeared in everything from Doctor Who to Kenneth Branagh's Shakespeare films.

He is also an avid climber and will talk about his Everest climb without oxygen, his expedition to the jungles of Venezuela during which he survived a plane crash, his trek to the North Pole and his many hours of space training in Russia.

Tickets, priced £29, are available from the box office on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

