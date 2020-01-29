Win

WIN: Tickets to 1960s music show at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

New Amen Corner headline Bringing On Back The 60�s. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Archant

Experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s in a theatre spectacular starring one of the period's most highly-respected acts in the UK and Europe.

Bringing On Back The 60s will take to the Weston Playhouse stage next month.

The fast- moving show stars New Amen Corner with their very special guest, multi-award winning Nancy Ann Lee as Little Miss Sixties.

Master-revivalists, the New Amen Corner, enjoy an unparalleled reputation that has grown through backing some of the biggest names including Chris Farlowe, Peter Noone, Chris Montez, Mike Pender and many more. They will provide the ultimate journey through the decade which defined pop music.

Nancy has also toured as support with Marti Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry and has been nominated and awarded at The British Country Music Awards multiple times.

With her strong vocal ability she can sing the songs that we all know and love from the iconic era to incredible effect.

This is a show full of timeless classics performed with the most authentic 1960s sound accompanied by, on the large screen, all the visual effects to compliment the performances.

Bringing on Back the 60s will keep the music alive for many generations to come.

The show will be staged on February 8 at 7.30pm at the venue, in High Street.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the noon show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 6.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Bringing Back The 60s competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

