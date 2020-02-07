Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to a night of Motown at Weston's Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 February 2020

How Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

How Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Archant

Motown fans are invited to The Playhouse to dance the night away in a celebration of the legendary soul sounds with band, How Sweet It Is.

How Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood TheatresHow Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

The Greatest Hits Of Motown will take to the stage at the High Street venue on February 29 at 7.30pm.

As an irresistible force of social and cultural change, Berry Gordy's legendary Motown record label made its mark not just on the music industry, but society at large, with a sound which has become one of the most significant musical accomplishments of the 20th century.

With artists including Diana Ross & The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 on their books, their music communicated and brought together a racially divided country and brought people together from around the world.

No other record company in history has exerted such an enormous influence on both the style and substance of popular music and culture.

How Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood TheatresHow Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

With more than 180 number one hit songs worldwide and counting, their influence is still being felt today.

Now in its 19th successive year, How Sweet It Is combines first-class music together with slick choreography and an amazing band.

The works of Lionel Ritchie, The Isley Brothers and more will be recreated on the night.

Tickets, priced £18-28, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

How Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood TheatresHow Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 13.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to The Greatest Hits Of Motown competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Or enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: On what date will the show take place?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bartlett wants Weston better and aggressive on home turf

Lloyd Humphries in action during Weston�s 2-2 draw at Beaconsfield Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Cheddar manager Potter praises his side’s magical display after win at Cribbs

Adam Wright scored the opener for Cheddar in their 2-1 victory at Cribbs. (Picture: Cheddar FC).

Police operation reveals 28 victims targeted by fraudsters

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone

Five things to do in Weston this weekend

Children enjoying the Splat Slime workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New vision for ‘super’ Weston

Chris Fisher, from Weston Museum, Nicola Antaki from Turner Works and Alicja Borkowska from You & Me Architecture.
Drive 24