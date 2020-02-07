Win

WIN: Tickets to a night of Motown at Weston's Playhouse

How Sweet It Is will come to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Archant

Motown fans are invited to The Playhouse to dance the night away in a celebration of the legendary soul sounds with band, How Sweet It Is.

The Greatest Hits Of Motown will take to the stage at the High Street venue on February 29 at 7.30pm.

As an irresistible force of social and cultural change, Berry Gordy's legendary Motown record label made its mark not just on the music industry, but society at large, with a sound which has become one of the most significant musical accomplishments of the 20th century.

With artists including Diana Ross & The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 on their books, their music communicated and brought together a racially divided country and brought people together from around the world.

No other record company in history has exerted such an enormous influence on both the style and substance of popular music and culture.

With more than 180 number one hit songs worldwide and counting, their influence is still being felt today.

Now in its 19th successive year, How Sweet It Is combines first-class music together with slick choreography and an amazing band.

The works of Lionel Ritchie, The Isley Brothers and more will be recreated on the night.

Tickets, priced £18-28, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 13.

